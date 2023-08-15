Monero (XMR) Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.83 billion and $72.31 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $154.50 or 0.00528967 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,207.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00271420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.52 or 0.00782391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00056829 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00117083 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,318,927 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.