Moonriver Price Reaches $5.72 on Major Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.72 or 0.00019603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $42.79 million and $9.70 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,922,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,484,189 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

