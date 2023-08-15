Morgan Stanley Cuts Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target to $15.50

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DH. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.33, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,125,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after buying an additional 532,809 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $4,002,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $2,232,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $40,540,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

