Morgan Stanley Increases Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target to $13.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Amplitude from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.44. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 51,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $505,486.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 51,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $505,486.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 46,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $453,395.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,347.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,096 shares of company stock worth $5,674,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Featured Stories

