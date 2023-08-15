Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.71.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $40.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 95.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,622,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,783,000 after acquiring an additional 790,963 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 127.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at about $543,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 118.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 46,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 248.2% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

