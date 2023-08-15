Motco Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Motco reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,474 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,122,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VCIT opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $82.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2594 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

