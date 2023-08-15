Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Business Bank grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 16,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 19,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $342,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.67.

MSI opened at $285.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

