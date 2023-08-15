M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $15.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,739. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,114. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

