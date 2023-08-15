MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $1.87

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.81. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 95,871 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on MultiPlan from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MultiPlan

MultiPlan Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $237.99 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 68.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in MultiPlan by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 13,379,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after buying an additional 6,000,618 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in MultiPlan by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 12,642,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after buying an additional 4,827,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,453,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MultiPlan by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,693,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MultiPlan by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,985,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 1,277,511 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MultiPlan

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.