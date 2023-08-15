Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at $64,942,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

MUR opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.38. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

