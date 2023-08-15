Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

MBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

MBIO stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $0.79. On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 482,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 3,861.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 626,995 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

