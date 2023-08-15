MVL Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.25 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One MVL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MVL has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $82.25 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MVL

MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,852,958,863 tokens. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

