NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 604,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
NaaS Technology Trading Up 6.5 %
NASDAQ NAAS traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. 941,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. NaaS Technology has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $12.78.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NaaS Technology
About NaaS Technology
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NaaS Technology
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.