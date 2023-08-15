NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 604,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NaaS Technology Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ NAAS traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. 941,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. NaaS Technology has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NaaS Technology

About NaaS Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NaaS Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NaaS Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NaaS Technology in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

