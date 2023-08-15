Nano Price Hits $0.65 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $87.22 million and $1.13 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,340.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00278432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.45 or 0.00799064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.00537784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00058955 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00121590 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

