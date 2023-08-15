NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $48.68. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBT Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,544.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $14,842,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,219,000 after acquiring an additional 327,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 136.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 163.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 196,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,708,000 after acquiring an additional 193,842 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.