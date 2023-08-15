NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $51.04 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.28 or 0.00004382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00040210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00027646 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00013065 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.32837377 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $41,294,600.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

