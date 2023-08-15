Neblio Price Hits $0.0424 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Neblio has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $880,366.64 and $68,613.92 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,743,384 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

