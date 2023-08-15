Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW) Short Interest Up 22.2% in July

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Netcapital Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCPLW remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,499. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Netcapital has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Netcapital Company Profile

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online from accredited and non-accredited investors. It also provides various services, including a fully automated onboarding process; automated filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; email marketing to its proprietary list of investors; rolling closes, which provide potential access to liquidity before final close date of offering; assistance with annual filings; and ongoing support services.

