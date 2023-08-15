Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 1.63% of Columbus McKinnon worth $17,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMCO stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.96. 761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.77 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CMCO. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

