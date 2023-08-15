Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $29.92 Million Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 402,545 shares during the quarter. Steven Madden makes up 2.8% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 1.09% of Steven Madden worth $29,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Steven Madden by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Steven Madden Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $34.71. 24,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,678. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

