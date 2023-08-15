Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Invests $1.97 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.15. 1,919,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,928,477. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

