Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Sells 9,470 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the period. Lakeland Financial accounts for 1.9% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $20,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 18,957.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.16 per share, with a total value of $49,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,270.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $83.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

About Lakeland Financial

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.