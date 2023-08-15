Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Fox Factory comprises about 2.5% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.52% of Fox Factory worth $26,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,084,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,339,000 after buying an additional 25,990 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,146,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period.

FOXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FOXF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.49. The stock had a trading volume of 186,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,546. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.50.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $400.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

