New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall acquired 4,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,640.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Timothy W. Jay acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.28 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,649.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Desmond Iain Catterall bought 4,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 66.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,601,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,643 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,509,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,145 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 341.1% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,861 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,106,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,198,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFE opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $561.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

