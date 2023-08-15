NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Up to $10.70

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.93. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 8,530 shares traded.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,913 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 90.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 38.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

