Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.75 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.72). Approximately 59,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 539% from the average daily volume of 9,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.70).

Newmark Security Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.29 million, a P/E ratio of 403.57 and a beta of 1.11.

About Newmark Security

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.