NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $67.76

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.76 and last traded at $67.84, with a volume of 543862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

