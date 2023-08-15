NFC Investments LLC Has $12.44 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

NFC Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 4.6% of NFC Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,865 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.67. 251,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,832. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

