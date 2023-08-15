NFC Investments LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NFC Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.5% of NFC Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.00. 3,731,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,776,453. The stock has a market cap of $193.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

