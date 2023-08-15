NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,900 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 617,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point upped their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NMIH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.32. 352,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,847. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. NMI has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.95 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 56.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NMI will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $115,042.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

