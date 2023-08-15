Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 998,300 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 854,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.03. The stock had a trading volume of 239,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.95. Nordson has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $253.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 225.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

