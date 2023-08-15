Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.33

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGCGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 45190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Northern Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$40.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.99 million during the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative net margin of 104.55% and a negative return on equity of 64.48%.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

