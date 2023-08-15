Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.55.

Northern Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 679,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,060. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

