Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Up to $179.44

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $179.44, but opened at $184.49. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $183.47, with a volume of 244,311 shares traded.

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $409.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S shares are going to split on Wednesday, September 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 20th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 20th.

Novo Nordisk A/S last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 81.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,105,000 after buying an additional 443,609 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

