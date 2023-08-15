NS Partners Ltd Acquires 239,600 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,827,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 239,600 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $19,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 1.5 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,070,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,905,527. The company has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 26.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

