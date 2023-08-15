NS Partners Ltd Buys 180 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.56. 245,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $231.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.41 and its 200 day moving average is $183.13.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.86.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

