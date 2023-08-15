NS Partners Ltd Buys 350 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,850 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.29. 3,826,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782,789. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $162.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average is $116.63.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

