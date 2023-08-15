NS Partners Ltd Has $31.53 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

NS Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,908 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.8% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $31,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE KO traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $60.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,528,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,125,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 75.72%.
Insider Activity
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
