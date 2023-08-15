NS Partners Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

NS Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd owned about 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $21,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $749,541,000 after acquiring an additional 73,735 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,967,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,094,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,992,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,281,000 after buying an additional 22,111 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.33. 375,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,286. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,093 shares of company stock worth $1,924,016. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.84.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

