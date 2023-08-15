NS Partners Ltd Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,025 shares of company stock worth $13,629,195. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $104.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

