NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS) Short Interest Down 22.0% in July

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of NSTS Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NSTS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in NSTS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,218,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in NSTS Bancorp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NSTS Bancorp by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NSTS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSTS Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NSTS Bancorp stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. NSTS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NSTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

