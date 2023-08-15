Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Short Interest Update

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 377,900 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuburu

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuburu in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Nuburu in the first quarter worth about $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuburu in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuburu in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuburu in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Nuburu Stock Down 1.9 %

BURU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. 422,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,571. Nuburu has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

About Nuburu

Nuburu, Inc develops high power precision blue light engine lasers for the metal processing and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO and NUBURU BL series lasers. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

