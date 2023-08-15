Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Up 22.2% in July

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JHAA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,330. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 54,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

