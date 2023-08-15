NXM Reaches 1-Day Volume of $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017678 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013891 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,212.89 or 1.00028672 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002240 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

