Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives $21.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCSL. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.