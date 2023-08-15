Oasis Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.60 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $262.87 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.91 or 0.06262760 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00040526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00027755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013135 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04736505 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $9,875,839.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

