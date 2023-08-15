Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.38. 111,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,846,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTLY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.26.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $814.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,718,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

