Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.93

Shares of Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Obayashi Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Obayashi had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

