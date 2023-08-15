Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Shell were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after buying an additional 61,737 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 8.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Shell by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. The stock has a market cap of $214.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.40%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

