Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Linde were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

LIN opened at $382.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.46 and its 200-day moving average is $359.72. The company has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.